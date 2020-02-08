The City of Isle of Palms hosts Doggie Day

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Isle of Palms hosted a special event for pet owners at its Recreation Center Saturday Morning.
“Doggie Day at the Rec” brought together the City’s Animal Control with the community and its pets from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday.
The event also provided pet owners the opportunity to register their dogs and vaccinate them against rabies.
Veterinarians on site administered one year rabies vaccines for $10.
Microchipping was also offered at the event for $30. Microchipping assists Animal Control in locating homes for dogs that may have been lost.
Residents had the chance to register their dog for free with the Isle of Palms Police Department.
Animal welfare groups promoted rescue and adoption opportunities in the Charleston area.
The event also included, pet photos, dog contests and prizes.
The City of Isle of Palms received the 2016 Municipal Achievement Award from the Municipal Association of South Carolina for Doggie Day at the Rec.
