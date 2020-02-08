Crews battle West Ashley house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews battled a fire at a home in West Ashley Saturday afternoon.
Dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 2200 block of Wood Avenue off Highway 61 at approximately 2:05 p.m.
The Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded as well as Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses reported a car parked outside the home was also damaged by the fire.
There was no immediate word on a cause or whether anyone was injured.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.