Deputies investigating shooting that killed one in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shooting Friday night in Darlington County.
Ashley Mashelle Boseman, 27, of Darlington dwas killed in the shooting according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the incident happened on Ebenezer Road at a home shortly after midnight today.
The Coroner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are continuing the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
