Fire crews responding to scene in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews responded to a scene at an elementary school in North Charleston Saturday morning.
The call came in around 2:00 AM regarding a fire at the Old Chicora Elementary School.
North Charleston Fire Department say a large fire was in the auditorium section of the school building.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
North Charleston Firefighters say they’ll begin their investigation once fire operations are completed at the scene.
Officials say the elementary school has not been active for several years. It was currently being remodeled by Metanoia, a community organization.
North Charleston, Charleston, and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to the call along with Charleston County EMS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
