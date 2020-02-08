Man hospialized after being shot in hand in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man is in the hospital after being shot in the hand in Charleston.
The shooting occurred at around 2 p.m. Saturday at Sumter Street and Orr’s Court. The victim has been taken to an area hospital, where police say he is expected to be treated and released.
No arrests nor arrest warrants have been made at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective at 843.743.7200.
