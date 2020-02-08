Missing teenager found safe, deputies still searching for another teen from Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a teenage girl who disappeared from Joint Base Charleston on Monday was found safe.
Charleston County officials say 17-year-old Shanea Wilson is safe and returned home on Saturday.
Authorities are still looking for 16-year-old Kaitlyn Pontis, and deputies say they believe the teens possibly ran away together.
“Shanea was last seen in the area of the Goodwill store at 6603 Rivers Avenue on February 4th wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved blue pullover,” CCSO officials said." Kaitlyn was last seen in pink sweatpants and a black shirt."
If anyone has any information you are asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200.
