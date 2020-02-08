Single-vehicle collision leaves one dead in Orangeburg County

By Sydney Pendrick | February 8, 2020 at 8:36 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 8:36 AM

Orangeburg County, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was pronounced dead at the scene after a single-vehicle collision on Saturday Morning in Orangeburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 1:30 AM on the intersection of US-301 and SC Highway 6.

According to troopers, A Cadillac was driving north on US-301 and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of SC Highway 6 and struck an embankment.

Highway Patrol said the driver was killed as a result of the crash.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim yet.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

