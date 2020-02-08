Staying cool: Upper 50s today, back to the 30s tonight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A dry, cold front will move through the Lowcountry and keep the cool air in the area this weekend. Highs should peak into the mid to upper 50s under increasing clouds. Tonight’s temps should drop into the upper 30s close to the coast to near 30 degrees farther inland. The winds have died down compared to the last two days and overnight the skies should clear and winds will remain calm. Tomorrow more sunshine will return with highs in the low 60s.
A big warm up is ahead Monday! Highs will peak in the mid 70s ahead of the next front. This front will have a hard time moving through. Some hit or miss showers are possible beginning Tuesday. This front will likely linger across the area and keep rain chances in the forecast starting Tuesday. None of the days in the seven day forecast look to be a complete washout. Drier and cooler air is likely by the end of the work week.
TODAY: Increasing clouds; HIGH: 57.
TONIGHT: Clearing sky & cold; HIGH: 39.
TOMORROW: Sunny & cool; HIGH: 62.
TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly clear & not as chilly’ LOW: 46.
MONDAY: Sun & clouds, warm; HIGH: 75.
TUESDAY: Unseasonably warm with slight shower chance; HIGH: 77.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
