Berkeley Co. deputies searching for man wanted for drug, assault charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on several drug charges.
Derian Tartt is facing several charges, including possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, marijuana, MDMA and cocaine, and resisting arrest with assault on law enforcement.
While patrolling the hotels on Holliday Drive after receiving a number of drug complaints, a deputy reported seeing a black Toyota Camry parked behind one of the hotels.
When the deputy got out of her car to investigate, she reportedly saw the backseat passenger throw a blue and black lunchbox out the window. The deputy identified the passenger as Tartt, and he attempted to run from authorities after the deputy noticed the scent of marijuana coming from the car. He assaulted the deputy while she was trying to detain him and wait for assisting deputies, according to authorities.
After the deputy used her taser, Tartt reportedly was able to get back to his feet and run through the opening of a fence to a neighboring hotel.
Anyone with information on Tartt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
