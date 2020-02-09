Bulldogs Drop Home Game to VMI

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel basketball team dropped a Southern Conference game, 75-64 to bitter rival VMI Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 3,652, including the entire South Carolina Corps of Cadets. The game was the Bulldogs’ annual Pack the Mac and Military Appreciation Game.
Game Information
Final Score: VMI 75, The Citadel 64
Records: VMI (7-18, 2-10 SoCon), The Citadel (6-17, 0-12 SoCon)
Location: Charleston, S.C. (McAlister Field House)
Series: The Citadel leads, 58-56
KEY STATS
- The lead changed hands nine times and the score was tied six times in the first half alone as the two teams battled close.
- Tyson Batiste opened the game with a layup after the Bulldogs won the opening tipoff.
- Nearly four minutes into action, Kaiden Rice hit the Bulldogs' first 3-pointer of the game to put the 'Dogs up four, 9-5.
- With 5:44 left in the first half, Rice hit his third 3-pointer of the half to put the 'Dogs up five, 26-21 as the Bulldogs appeared poised to break the game wide open, but the Keydets managed to go on a 5-0 spurt of their own to cancel out the momentum.
- With just over a minute left in the first period, Tyler Creammer converted a layup to put the Keydets up by two, 34-32, and the Keydets went into the locker room with a four-point, 39-35 lead at half time.
- Out of the intermission, The Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to establish a two-point, 41-39 lead in the first two minutes of the second half, but the Keydets responded with a 14-2 run, including converting four 3-pointers in the span of under two minutes.
- The Bulldogs seemed to find an answer as Batiste and Fletcher Abee combined for five points in the next 30 seconds, but VMI once again put the breaks on the progress to go up by 16, 65-49 with seven minutes left in regulation.
- The Citadel once again made an attempt at a comeback with a 10-0 run over the next four minutes, but the Keydets again answered and stretched things back out to as many as 14 in the final minutes of the game.
- The Bulldogs shot 40.4% (21-52) from the field for the game, but VMI converted 46.6% (27-58) of their shots from the field, including connecting on 43.3% (13-30) of their shots from beyond the arc. The Citadel converted six of their 23 shots (.261) from beyond the arc.
- For the second straight game, Derek Webster, Jr. scored 14 points, matching his career high set earlier this week. Webster matched Batiste for tops on the team in scoring.
- Four of the Bulldogs' starting five scored in double figures, including Rice with 13 points and Abee with 10.
- Greg Parham led all scorers with 36 points, including going a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the 3-point arc.
NOTES
- For the first time in his career, Webster has scored in double figures in back-to-back games, having scored 14 points at UNCG (Feb. 5) and Saturday afternoon.
- Webster has now scored 66 points this season, including 35 in the last three games combined. The 66 points are the most Webster has scored in a single season in his career.
- Webster blocked four shots Saturday afternoon, marking a career high for the junior from Tampa, Florida. If is the fifth multi-block game in his career and second this season. Webster recorded one multi-block game as a freshman and two last season as a sophomore.
- Freshman Stephen Clark brought down seven rebounds Saturday, marking a career high.
- With his 10 points scored Saturday, Abee has now scored 271 points this season, moving up to 13th in program history for points scored by a freshman.
- Abee converted two 3-pointers Saturday, giving him 60 for the year. A mark that has him sixth in program history for 3-pointers made by a freshman. He is five away from fifth.
- With his six assists Saturday against VMI, Batiste moved up to 11th in program history for single-season assists with 129 on the year. He is just two away from cracking the top 10.
COMING UPThe Citadel will next travel to ETSU on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for a 7 p.m. game with the Bucs. The ‘Dogs will then return home on Saturday, Feb. 25 for a 1 p.m. game against Samford.