Delta Airlines reunites toddler with lost doll at Savannah Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A toddler was reunited with her missing doll on Saturday at the Savannah Airport.
But this wasn’t just any doll - it was a daddy doll, a doll meant for children in families that can’t always be together. In this case, Kenley Britton’s father is deployed. It not only has a picture of her father but also features a recording of his voice.
“In the middle of the night when she wakes up, she’ll play it and it kind of helps calm her down and put her back to sleep,” said Kenley’s mother Arielle.
Kenley was reunited with her doll after she lost it on a plane during a trip from Connecticut to Florida.
Arielle posted on Facebook, asking if anyone has seen the Daddy Doll. Valeria Zamora and Sheila Jones are both Red Coats with Delta. They say Delta made it their mission to track down the doll.
“Once we had heard that, the Delta people across the system rallied together to locate this doll and because it was so special we didn’t feel like mailing it was the right thing to do,” the duo said.
They ended up finding the doll in Atlanta. They say a special doll like that had to be hand-delivered.
“We were just thankful and blessed to see how everybody came together," Arielle said. "Especially in this day and age, social media can be used for such terrible things and everybody used it for good.”
The Red Coats say they know this week’s effort will be remembered long after Kenley grows up.
“It will mean a lot to her. You know this doll, even if she may have felt a little overwhelmed at the moment, um, having that through the years will mean so much to her,” they said. “And then, she’ll be able to sleep tonight. That was her pillow.”
