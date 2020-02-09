Deputies: Man arrested on drug charges after vehicle pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Deputies arrested a man after an attempted traffic stop.
According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Collins fled in the area of Rivers Avenue near Piggly Wiggly Drive just before 11:30 PM Saturday night.
Deputies said during the car chase, Collins discarded several small bags out of the vehicle before he stopped and surrendered.
Deputies seized 458 grams of marijuana and an amount of methamphetamine.
Michael Collins, 39, was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Methamphetamine.
