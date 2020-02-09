Deputies: Suspect collides into deputy’s vehicle during pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Deputies are searching for a suspect who they say collided into a deputy’s vehicle during pursuit.
According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in North Charleston Sunday around 1:30 AM.
Deputies said the vehicle fled and pulled into the Walgreens parking lot on 7500 block of Rivers Avenue.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle struck the deputy’s vehicle twice in the parking lot as the deputy attempted to apprehend him.
Deputies said the driver fled back onto Rivers Avenue and returned back to the parking lot of the Owner’s Box, where it wrecked into a civilian’s unoccupied vehicle. He then abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene.
According to authorities, they chased him, but lost sight after he jumped a barbed wire fence.
Deputies said they recovered a handgun on the ground and approximately 5 grams of crack cocaine in the vehicle.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Anybody with information is asked to call Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
