Elon Escapes Charleston, 72-65

“The thrill of victory and agony of defeat. You have to give Elon credit. I felt like we got a lot better over the last 10 days. Some of the plays and effort they made, led to kick-out threes and big baskets for them. They did what they needed to do. Certainly disappointing that we didn’t win the game. We had a great crowd. We did play with some effort. They did some many things which led to winning. In a close possession game, we fouled them twice on threes late in the stretch and that’s six points. Coach (Schrage) had his team ready to play. I thought (Marcus) Sheffield being a big-time transfer made an impact today with the way he played. We have to learn from it, and hopefully, it will help us grow as we continue the season.”