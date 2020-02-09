Fleming reaches milestone, Bucs defend home court

Fleming’s bucket with 9:17 on the clock made him the 24th player in program history to reach the 1,000 point milestone as the junior guard began the night just 27 points away. He led all players with a career-high 34 points and 15 rebounds while dishing out five assists and blocking three shots – none bigger than his two transition blocks at the 2:44 and 1:27 marks to keep the Bucs ahead by double digits on both rejections.