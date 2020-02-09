Fleming reaches milestone, Bucs defend home court

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had a career-night while surpassing the 1,000 point milestone helping lead the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team to an 85-72 win over Hampton in Big South action from Buccaneer Field House.
Charleston Southern (12-12, 6-6 Big South) raced out to a 17-point lead in the first half before closing out the ballgame on a 28-17 spurt that saw two key chase down blocks from Fleming, earning a season split with Hampton (10-13, 5-5 Big South) Saturday.
Fleming’s bucket with 9:17 on the clock made him the 24th player in program history to reach the 1,000 point milestone as the junior guard began the night just 27 points away. He led all players with a career-high 34 points and 15 rebounds while dishing out five assists and blocking three shots – none bigger than his two transition blocks at the 2:44 and 1:27 marks to keep the Bucs ahead by double digits on both rejections.
Fellow junior guard Deontaye Buskey tied a career-high with 21 points in the Buccaneer win knocking down three treys, grabbing four rebounds and stealing four Hampton passes. Nate Louis added 10 points on a 3-of-5 night from downtown as the three Bucs in double figures (Fleming, Buskey and Louis) combined for 65 points on the night as the Bucs outdueled the high-powered Pirates.
Hampton wouldn’t go down without a run of their own as they would cut the margin to 57-55 with 11:20 to play, but the Bucs responded with their own 9-1 run to make it a 66-56 ballgame. Hampton never got closer than eight from there as the Buccaneer defense clamped down in the final stages.
The Pirates were led offensively by 20 points from Ben Stanley and 19 from Jermaine Marrow while Davion Warren added 18 off the bench.
Saturday’s win secures a season split with Hampton and marks the first win in the series over the Pirates in their only trip to the Buc Dome as Big South members.
How It Happened
· Deontaye Buskey’s three-point bucket with 16:32 to play gave the Bucs the 10-8 advantage after trading baskets over the opening 3-plus minutes, but CSU held the lead for the rest of the night from there.
· CSU would lead by as many as 17 in the first half with 3:47 left on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.’s three-point basket as they shot .517 from the floor in the opening half and hit seven treys in the first 20 minutes.
· Fleming Jr. led all scorers at the break with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting helping the home Buccaneers carry a 45-32 cushion to the locker room.
· The combination of Fleming and Deontaye Buskey had 31 points the second half to help hold off a Hampton run before closing out the ballgame for a season split.
· Fleming entered the night 27 points away from 1,000 in his collegiate career as he hit the mark on a driving layup with 9:17 to play.
· Fleming added another seven points to finish with a career-high 34 while grabbing a new career-best 15 rebounds on his milestone night.
· Deontaye Buskey tied his career-high of 21 with 15 of those after halftime giving the Bucs two 20-point scorers for the first time since the same duo did so in a win at Campbell on a national stage.
· Hampton cut the Buccaneer lead down to 57-55 with 11:20 to play, but CSU would close the deal behind a 28-17 effort down the stretch
News and Notes
· Phlandrous Fleming Jr. became the 24th player in Charleston Southern men’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points
· He scored a career-high 34 points and had a personal-high 15 rebounds in the win Saturday, surpassing his previous total of 14 rebounds in the first meeting with Hampton in January
· Deontaye Buskey tied his career-high of 21 points, 15 of those after halftime to help close out the CSU win
· CSU earns a season split with the Pirates and grabbed their first win in series history with four of the five all-time meetings coming the last two seasons
· CSU outscored the Pirates 38-26 in the paint and scored 20 points off 12 Hampton turnovers
· Fleming Jr. and Buskey scored 20-plus in the same game for the second time this season, doing so on Jan. 16 in a win at Campbell on ESPNU
· CSU moves to 8-1 when leading at the half this season and picked up their sixth Saturday victory
Up Next
Charleston Southern heads up I-26 for a Big Monday date with Palmetto State rival USC Upstate looking for a sweep in back-to-back seasons after an 89-75 win to open Big South play earlier this season. Tipoff from Spartanburg is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+ inside the G.B. Hodge Center.