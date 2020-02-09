Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some of the most powerful lawmakers in South Carolina are backing a proposal to allow officers to pull over people who drive too slowly in the left lane of major roads. The Senate Transportation Committee passed the bill Wednesday, sponsored by Senate President Harvey Peeler. The bill would fine a driver $100 for not getting over to the right lane, but add no points on a driver's license. The House bill is sponsored by House Majority Leader Gary Simrill. It has a fine of $200 and adds two points to a driver's license. Peeler says every Southeastern state except North Carolina and South Carolina has these types of laws.