Near-record heat this week: 70s return starting tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will dominate the forecast the next two days, keeping a lot of sunshine in the area! After a chilly start, high temperatures will climb into the low 60s. This afternoon should feel cool, but comfortable with temps extending into the low 60s. A few high clouds will pass through later this afternoon and overnight. Temperatures won’t feel as chilly tomorrow morning.
A warming trend kicks off tomorrow as temperatures are expected to climb to the mid 70s. Ahead of a stalling cold front, highs Tuesday and Wednesday should climb into the upper 70s. The record high for both days is 79 degrees. The stalling front could spark some showers and and isolated t-storm, but a stronger front Thursday will increase the rain chance even more. Scattered rain and an isolated storm are more likely Thursday with cooler and drier air filtering in just in time for Valentine’s Day!
TODAY: Lots of sunshine; HIGH: 62.
TONIGHT: A few clouds and cool; LOW: 45.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm; HIGH: 74.
TUESDAY: Unseasonably warm with a few showers and an isolated t-storm; HIGH: 77.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.