Near-record heat this week: 70s return starting tomorrow

A warming trend kicks off tomorrow as temperatures are expected to climb to the mid 70s. Ahead of a stalling cold front, highs Tuesday and Wednesday should climb into the upper 70s. The record high for both days is 79 degrees. The stalling front could spark some showers and and isolated t-storm, but a stronger front Thursday will increase the rain chance even more. Scattered rain and an isolated storm are more likely Thursday with cooler and drier air filtering in just in time for Valentine’s Day!