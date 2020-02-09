One dead after car crashes into home in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after troopers say a car struck a home in North Charleston.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Saturday, Feb. 8 around 11:00 PM on Attaway Street.
Troopers said a 2005 Buick LaCrosse was traveling on Attaway Street, ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a home.
One person inside the home was killed as a result of the crash.
According to troopers, the driver of the vehicle fled after crashing into the house. The identity of the individual is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at *HP (*47).
The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
