West Ashley house fire ruled arson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews have ruled that the cause of a Saturday house fire is arson.
Dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 2200 block of Wood Avenue off Highway 61 at approximately 2:05 p.m.
The Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded as well as Charleston County EMS and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses reported a car parked outside the home was also damaged by the fire.
The incident has been turned over to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since it has been ruled an arson.
