Bacon and Bourbon event to be rescheduled after abrupt cancellation over liquor licensing issue

Bacon and Bourbon will be postponed. This morning SLED informed us that we cannot operate our event under the liquor license of the venue as planned. We have tried everything to fix this but cannot overcome this in time for tonight. We are working right now on a new date and will send that out to all ticket holders ASAP. We are heartbroken and hope you will be able to attend the rescheduled date. Refunds will be issued to those who cannot attend.