Bacon and Bourbon event to be rescheduled after abrupt cancellation over liquor licensing issue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers of Bacon and Bourbon plan to reschedule the event which was canceled hours before it was set to take place on Saturday.
The social annual event, was scheduled to take place at the Charleston Area Convention Center, includes unlimited sampling of bacon dishes and bourbon, according to event’s Facebook Page.
Organizers blamed the abrupt cancellation on a liquor licensing issue. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says their alcohol license was denied because of irregularities on the application.
The following post was made on the event’s Facebook page:
Bacon and Bourbon will be postponed. This morning SLED informed us that we cannot operate our event under the liquor license of the venue as planned. We have tried everything to fix this but cannot overcome this in time for tonight. We are working right now on a new date and will send that out to all ticket holders ASAP. We are heartbroken and hope you will be able to attend the rescheduled date. Refunds will be issued to those who cannot attend.
Ticket holder Jarrett Hodson had planned to attend the event with others in the Oyster Point Bourbon Club.
He says they rented out a party bus to get there.
"My biggest thing was thinking of all the people who had to set this event up," Hodson said. "The losses they would have had, the people that I have heard spending weeks to get their food ready to get everything ready all to be cancelled with that kind of notice it's disaster for those people and my heart goes out to them."
The group of decided to take the party bus around to some of the participating restaurants to show them support.
“Making the best out a bad situation. That’s what we do in Charleston,” Hodson said.
Eighteen chefs and 35 distilleries were expected to provide food and drinks at the event.
People commented on Facebook saying they traveled out of town and payed for hotels to attend the event.
Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled event. However, if you are unable attend organizers say they will provide refunds.
On Facebook, Bacon and Bourbon says it has has partnered with Feed The Need. The organization provides over 500 meals per week and job training to four area shelters. Proceeds from event fund training programs for shelter residents to gain employment in the food and beverage industry.
Event organizers say they will announce the date the rescheduled event will take place on Friday.
Bacon and Bourbon organizers have not yet responded to a request for comment.
