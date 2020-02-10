Coroner identifies woman killed after car crashes into North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed when a car crashed into a North Charleston home this past weekend.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 49-year-old Stacey Greer Rowlett from Mount Pleasant died when a vehicle struck a home she was in.
It happened on Saturday at 11:53 p.m. on the 5600 block of Attaway Street.
Highway Patrol troopers said a 2005 Buick LaCrosse was traveling on Attaway Street, ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a home.
According to troopers, the driver of the vehicle fled after crashing into the house. The identity of the individual is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at *HP (*47).
The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).
