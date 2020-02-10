Hemenway, Mack Score 16 Apiece as Clemson Falls to Notre Dame

Notre Dame scored the first basket of the second half to knot the Tigers up at 29 points apiece, but Clemson then reeled off a 7-0 run and matched its largest lead of the game on a 3-ball by Mack with 16:19 remaining. However, the Fighting Irish fought back and ultimately outscored the Tigers 34-28 in the second half. A 4-point play by Notre Dame’s John Mooney proved critical down the stretch and a 3-pointer from Pflueger with 1:07 on the game clock put the Fighting Irish ahead by two possessions, leading to the 61-57 final score.