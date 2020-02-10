Icemen Best Stingrays Sunday Afternoon

Jacksonville regained the lead at 9:14 of the second when Dalton Thrower beat SC’s Logan Thompson to make it a 3-2 score.The Rays entered the third trailing by only a goal, but the Icemen scored the next three and opened up a big lead during the final frame. First, Alexis D’Aoust found the back of the net at 5:18 before Brendan Warren scored at 10:21 and Mike Hedden had the team’s sixth and final goal of the day on the power play at 13:07.