Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren isn’t struggling like Joe Biden. But she isn’t soaring, like Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Instead, she finds herself relegated to the Democratic primary’s dangerous mushy middle, trying to convince voters she has a viable path to the nomination, even though that path is unclear. Her campaign has spent millions of dollars flexing organizational muscle throughout the country, but she’s lagging in her own backyard ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. Warren’s standing has deeply frustrated her supporters and advisers, who have watched last summer’s surge stagnate. More struggles could hurt her fundraising and, if she doesn't win in New Hampshire, it becomes less clear where she might.