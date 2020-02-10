Man charged with DUI after fatal collision with pedestrian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have filed charges against a man accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian early Monday morning and then leaving the scene.
Daniel Brinker is charged with DUI 1st and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at approximately 1 a.m. Monday on the James Island Connector. Police say the driver of a gray BMW struck man in the roadway, fled the scene and called police after he arrived home.
Police met iwth the driver, who they identified as Brinker, at his home, Francis said.
The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene, Francis said.
Anyone with information on the crash or who may have been a witness is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
