Moncks Corner man wanted for causing more than $3k in damage to van

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner police are looking for a man who allegedly caused more than $3,000 in damage to a van.
Christopher John “C.J.” Eaddy, 24, is wanted for obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully. On Jan. 22, police say Eaddy cut a catalytic converter off a 2012 Nissan van in the 400 block of Altman Street.
He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 155 pounds.
Anyone who has information regarding Eaddy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Moncks Corner police department at 843-719-7930.
