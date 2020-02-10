MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital set to open on Feb. 22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have announced that the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion is set to open on Feb. 22.
MUSC officials said the hospital and the pavilion have passed all necessary safety and regulatory inspections, and hospital administration and pediatric care teams have been cleared to occupy the building, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
“Our contractor informed us today that they have passed all of the necessary regulatory inspections needed to ensure the opening of a fully operational and safe hospital on Feb. 22.,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president of Health Affairs, University. “Our children’s and women’s leadership and care teams have been eagerly awaiting this day, and we are all excited to share this opening date with our local and statewide community.”
A press release states that on Feb. 22, a complex and coordinated shift will take place, moving current MUSC Children’s Hospital patients and women in the current Labor and Delivery and mother/baby areas located on Ashley Ave. over to the new facility located at the corner of Courtenay Drive and Calhoun Street.
“We’re finally getting our keys to this one-of-a-kind facility, and it’s been the dedication, commitment and faith of many that have gotten us to this wonderful day. Our children’s and women’s teams deserve high praise for their perseverance, flexibility and expertise as we move through the final stages of occupying this new facility,” said Mark Scheurer, M.D., MUSC Children’s Hospital chief medical officer and project leader.
“We’ve waited a long time to finalize this move-in day, and now that it’s here, we’re just excited and ready to change what’s possible for the children, mothers and families of our local, statewide, regional and national communities.”
