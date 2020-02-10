New forensic evidence storage facility could be coming to Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Justice and Public Safety Committee will vote on a proposed new storage facility for the Berkeley County Forensic team.
The current Berkeley County Forensic Evidence storage facility is 1800 square feet and is overflowing into 3 connex containers. It was built in 2000 about one mile from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
The Forensic Evidence team says the current storage facility is “inadequate for the workload, basic evidence storage principles, and security of items in storage.”
It currently holds 25,000 items of evidence.
The proposed new facility would provide room to properly secure and separate evidence, particularly evidence that is required to be stored for an extended period of time. It would be built at the Live Oak Complex, next to the current Sheriff’s Office divisions and would be roughly three times the size of the current facility.
The cost estimate for the new facility is yet to be determined.
The Berkeley County Justice and Public Safety Committee will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administrative Building. If approved, the new facility could be completed by November.
