New program helps Lowcountry students remember Holocaust, connect with survivors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Jewish Federation has found a new way to help students in the Lowcountry remember the Holocaust and even connect with survivors.
The Remember Program was started by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of Holocaust victims and survivors, to unite generations and to remind the world they will never allow something like the Holocaust to happen again.
Holocaust education is in the South Carolina state standards for education, but it is not mandatory that it be taught.
That's why the Charleston Jewish Federation has decided to go into different schools in the area to speak about the Holocaust. They often bring Holocaust survivors or children of survivors along to tell their stories.
A few months ago they decided the extend these conversations even further for high school students who were interested.
The Remember Program is made up of 12 students who meet every month to learn about the Holocaust.
About half of these students are of Jewish descent, while others come from various ethnic backgrounds.
For the past five months, they have been meeting to discuss and learn about the Holocaust.
Tonight, they will have the opportunity to sit down with eight local Holocaust survivors to hear their stories and ask them questions.
“I think it’s all about how we tackle this," Samantha Krantz, a Remember Program Associate, said. “How do we teach this next generation, after there won’t be Holocaust survivors, this is probably the last generation that’s going to hear directly from a Holocaust survivor. So, how do we teach them to address these problems? Because I don’t know if they’re ever going to necessarily go away, but if we have the right legislation in place, like the Hate Crime Law, hopefully that will help, hopefully stomp out hate basically.”
The Remember Program is currently taking applications for the next school year. For information on how to apply, you can contact organizers through email (remember@jewishcharleston.org) or visit the Charleston Jewish Federation website.
In April, the organization will be celebrating 75 years since the liberation of concentration camps. Information on that event is available here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.