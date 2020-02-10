Police investigating after video surfaces showing alleged mistreatment of dog by employee at Charlotte Dog Resort

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are actively investigating after video surfaced showing alleged mistreatment of a dog by an employee at a local pet resort.
The video was reportedly filmed Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Charlotte Dog Resort on Sweden Road, off of South Boulevard in south Charlotte.
In the video you can see a woman, who WBTV was told is a manager at Charlotte Dog Resort, pick a dog up by its collar for several seconds, then drop it forcefully on the ground. You can also hear the woman yelling “I will break your [expletive] neck!” at the dog after she drops it.
Officers with CMPD Animal Control say they are actively looking into the video.
WBTV reached out to Charlotte Dog Resort for comment on the video and the status of the reported employee in the video. We are waiting for a response.
The pet resort was closed when reporters stopped by attempting to speak with management.
