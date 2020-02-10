Police looking for man who fled from traffic stop in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Moncks Corner are looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop.
Investigators say 33-year-old Joseph Patrick Kinsey was driving a GMC Yukon on Jan. 30 when officers tried to stop him for a traffic violation. Kinsey sped away and later abandoned the SUV and ran way on foot, police said.
Inside the vehicle, officers found two catalytic converters that had been cut off vehicles.
Anyone with information about Kinsey’s whereabouts should call the Moncks Corner police department 843-719-7930.
