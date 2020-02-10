Record February warmth possible this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather has returned for the start of the second week of February. Near record high temperatures are expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with inland areas reaching the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will bring a decent chance of rain on Thursday followed by much cooler weather for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will start to rebound on Sunday when we may see our next chance of rain.
Here are the record highs in jeopardy this week:
Record High Monday - 81°(1959)
Record High Tuesday - 79°(1939)
Record High Wednesday - 79°(2017)
Record High Thursday - 78°(1976)
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 76.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 77.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Much Cooler. High 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.
SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 68.
