S.C. authorities looking for hit-and-run driver who seriously hurt pedestrian

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - Officials need information to find a driver they say hit and pedestrian and left the scene in rural Orangeburg County.
It happened in the 5 p.m. hour on Wednesday near the intersection of Coach Road and Dawson Street, outside Holly Hill, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The pedestrian who was hit was “severely injured,” SCHP said.
Officials are looking for the suspect’s car. It could be either a 1997-2003 white Ford F-150 or a 1997-2002 white Ford Expedition (examples shown above).
There will be damage to the front of the vehicle on the passenger’s side, as well as the passenger side mirror, SCHP said.
Anyone with information on the crash, vehicle of interest, or suspect should call SCHP at 843-953-6010, or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.