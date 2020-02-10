Some St. George residents under boil water advisory

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. George Water Department issued a boil water advisory Monday because of a break in the water system.
The affected area includes people living in the Gavin’s Estate area located within an area enclosed by SW Railroad Avenue, Charles Street, Dukes Street and Quaker Road, according to St. George Water Department Supervisor Dion Straub.
People who live in the area marked by the red lines in the map above should boil their water vigorously for at least a minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.
Straub said the water system is being flushed and tested. When test results are received, the boil water advisory will be updated.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified, she said.
Anyone with questions about the advisory should contact the St. George Water Department at 843-563-7112 or 843-560-2972.
