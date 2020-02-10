Summerville announces new regulations for short term rentals

In the N-R, N-MX, GR-2, GR-3, GR-5, MF-R, and MH-R zoning districts, STRs are considered conditional uses and must meet the conditions established in Section 3.4.3.D of the UDO to be permitted to operate. For properties that are zoned GR-3 and GR-5, the conditions stated in 3.4.3.D will still need to be met, but the property owner will also need to apply for a Special Exception, which requires approval through the Board of Zoning Appeals.