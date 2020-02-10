Woman charged with burglary, arson in West Ashley house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been charged in connection with a weekend house fire in West Ashley which was ruled an arson.
Deputies have charged Toya Danielle Steward with burglary and second-degree arson.
According to the affidavit, a witness was inside the house on Wood Avenue Saturday before the fire started and saw Steward outside knocking on his door. The witness told detectives he knew who she was.
While in the bathroom, the witness told investigators he heard glass breaking and then Steward’s voice inside the house. The witness heard what sounded like water being poured on the floor and then heard a loud boom, the affidavit stated.
The witness was able to get out of the house through a window.
Firefighters arrived to the scene around 2 p.m.
Witnesses reported a car parked outside the home was also damaged by the fire.
