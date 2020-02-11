Police: Suspect attempted to steal two vehicles following wreck in West Ashley

Charleston police say a suspect attempted to steal two vehicles following a wreck in West Ashley Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Live 5 News)
February 11, 2020

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say a suspect attempted to steal two vehicles following a wreck in West Ashley Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Highway 61 at Wallace School Road.

Charleston police said the collision happened around 4:30 p.m.

Following the wreck, authorities said the suspect attempted to steal another vehicle and an EMT vehicle.

According to police, no one has been transported to the hospital at this time.

A witness said someone attempted to steal his car then jumped into the driver’s seat of an ambulance.

