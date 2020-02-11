Police: Suspect attempted to steal two vehicles following wreck in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say a suspect attempted to steal two vehicles following a wreck in West Ashley Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Highway 61 at Wallace School Road.
Charleston police said the collision happened around 4:30 p.m.
Following the wreck, authorities said the suspect attempted to steal another vehicle and an EMT vehicle.
According to police, no one has been transported to the hospital at this time.
A witness said someone attempted to steal his car then jumped into the driver’s seat of an ambulance.
