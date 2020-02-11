Bulldogs Roll With 100-86 Victory Over Delaware State

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State posted five players in double-figures as the Bulldogs cruised to an ,100-86, victory over visiting Delaware State Monday (Feb. 10th) at Smith -Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Senior All-MEAC forward Damani Applewhite finished with a game-high 24 points and six rebounds, while Ian Kinard added 21 points shooting 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
Junior guard Rayshawn Neal added 19 points and six assits and teammate Tashombe Riley chipped in 13 points and five rebounds, while Zach Sellers finished with 10 in the loss.
South Carolina State improves to 10-12 overall, 5-5 in the MEAC, while Delaware State falls to 3-20 overall, 2-7 in the league.
Next up the Bulldogs host Coppin State Saturday (Feb.15th) in an pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) doubleheader beginning with the women at 2 p.m., followed by the men in a 4 p.m. start.