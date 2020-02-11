Community activist hopes ‘In God We Trust’ signs will stop the violence

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - On the heels of a triple murder, a Berkeley County community activist is turning to a higher power to try to stop the killing.
Moncks Corner resident Willie Powell is having signs made up that say, “In God We Trust, Please Stop The Killing.”
Powell says he’s hoping anyone who sees the signs will pay attention to the first four words on the sign. Powell, who lives in Moncks Corner says he came up with the idea for the signs in his sleep.
“In God we trust, that’s to let them know that you’d better put God somewhere in there, because there is a Heaven and Hell,” Powell said Tuesday. “And if you murder someone you’re gonna have to deal with Hell.”
Powell says one of his cousins was arrested for the recent triple murder in Pineville.
That's when he made up his mind that more had to be done.
"Yes it hurt, it hurt, it hurt and I look at all of them as my family because I do a lot for them, so that's why I'm begging and pleading for them to stop this," Powell said.
Two years ago, Powell had a basketball court built in Cordesville to get kids away from a life of crime.
He says the signs are the next step in the process.
"Hopefully they will do some good," Powell said.
Powell says his goal is to have 300 signs posted all over the county.
