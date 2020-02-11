Company to hold meeting on controversial billboard in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A controversial billboard is being talked about again.
Last month, Charleston County Council voted to stop a digital billboard from going up along Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley.
Adams Outdoor Advertising is making a new bid to convince neighbors who opposed it.
People who live in the area have said the billboard would ruin the rural look of Bees Ferry Road.
The company is holding a meeting Thursday afternoon to detail a new proposal.
That meeting is from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the company’s office on O’Hear Avenue.
