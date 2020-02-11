Cops: Man steals pizza delivery driver’s car, nearly strikes police in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a man stole a pizza delivery driver’s car and nearly struck police officers with it in North Charleston.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 45-year-old Donny Dave Seegers of Summerville who was charged for failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and motor vehicle theft. He was given a $25,000 bond.
He was arrested following a wreck on Rivers Avenue Monday night.
The incident started when officers responded to Amici’s Italian Bistro near Northwoods Mall. A delivery driver said he walked inside the restaurant to pick up an order, and when he came back out someone had stolen his car from the parking lot.
The victim said his GPS showed that his car was around the corner at the intersection of Oak Leaf Drive and Angel Ct where police saw the victim’s vehicle.
According to NCPD officials, while officers were walking up to the vehicle, the car and its headlights turned on and sped towards officers.
“Officers had to move out of the way of the vehicle,” a police report stated. “Officers observed an older white male in the driver seat of the vehicle identified as the suspect.”
There was also a female passenger in the vehicle as it left the area at high speeds, police said.
Police then began a pursuit with the suspect’s car which eventually was struck by spike strips. However, NCPD officials said the suspect continued driving until it got to the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Midland Park Road where the suspect collided with a motorist, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to police, the suspect’s vehicle then struck a DOT signal box, power pole guide wires, a yield sign and a tree.
Following a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.
A police check on the suspect revealed that his driver’s license was suspended for cancellation of insurance. After the suspect was cleared from Trident Hospital, he was locked up at the Charleston County Detention Center.
