Denny's: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) _ Denny's Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.6 million.
The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
The restaurant operator posted revenue of $113.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $117.4 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $541.4 million.
Denny's expects full-year revenue in the range of $453 million to $459 million.
Denny's shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.34, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DENN