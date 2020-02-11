DHEC fines N. Charleston nursing home for actions during Hurricane Dorian

DHEC fines N. Charleston nursing home for actions during Hurricane Dorian
This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 17:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters. (NOAA via AP) (Source: AP)
By Nick Krueger | February 11, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 1:15 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has fined a North Charleston nursing home for failing to evacuate all of its residents quickly enough before Hurricane Dorian.

DHEC found that Langit’s Assisted Living Facility didn’t heed Governor Henry McMaster’s evacuation order that requires the mandatory evacuation of healthcare facilities located in evacuation zones. The facility was fined a total of $4,300.

Department officials said eight residents were properly evacuated, but another 40 were still there when DHEC contacted the facility on Sept. 4, 2019.

The facility secured transport that morning, but didn’t assemble the residents in time before the vehicle left and didn’t find any alternative transportation before the storm.

In December 2019, the facility consented to the fine. Langit’s has made its first payment toward the fine of $1,075.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.