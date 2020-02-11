DHEC fines N. Charleston nursing home for actions during Hurricane Dorian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has fined a North Charleston nursing home for failing to evacuate all of its residents quickly enough before Hurricane Dorian.
DHEC found that Langit’s Assisted Living Facility didn’t heed Governor Henry McMaster’s evacuation order that requires the mandatory evacuation of healthcare facilities located in evacuation zones. The facility was fined a total of $4,300.
Department officials said eight residents were properly evacuated, but another 40 were still there when DHEC contacted the facility on Sept. 4, 2019.
The facility secured transport that morning, but didn’t assemble the residents in time before the vehicle left and didn’t find any alternative transportation before the storm.
In December 2019, the facility consented to the fine. Langit’s has made its first payment toward the fine of $1,075.
