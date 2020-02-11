Late run sinks Bucs Monday night against Spartans

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate used a late run in the final five minutes before hitting free throws late to extend the lead and take a 66-52 decision Monday in Big South men’s basketball action.
The Spartans (11-15, 6-7 Big South) outscored the Bucs (12-13, 6-7 Big South) 18-4 over the final seven minutes turning a 46-44 Charleston Southern lead into a 66-52 margin.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. hit the 20-point threshold for the 13th time over his last 15 contests just hours after being named the Big South Player of the Week for a third time in four weeks. He finished the night with 21 points to lead all scorers and was joined in double figures by Deontaye Buskey (12) and Ty Jones (11).
USC Upstate was led by 14 from Bryson Mozone while Nevin Zink (13), Dalvin White (13) and Everette Hammond (13) each finished the night in double figures to split the season series with Charleston Southern and snap a 5-game Buccaneer streak in the head-to-head series.
How It Happened
- Neither team could grab a lead greater than six in the opening 20 minutes of action as three-time Big South Player of the Week Phlandrous Fleming Jr. led all with 11 points
- Nevin Zink paced the Spartans with 10 points as 18 of their 31 in the opening frame came in the paint
- The Spartans began the night 1-of-6 from the free throw line but shot .464 from the field to hold the 31-25 halftime advantage
- Charleston Southern began the second half on a 12-4 run turning defense into offense as Fleming and Deontaye Buskey hit the first five baskets in 4-plus minutes
- A 12-2 run over a span of 5:18 would give USC Upstate their largest lead at 60-50 with 2:03 to play
News and Notes
- Fleming had 21 in the loss, reaching the 20-point mark for the 13th time in the last 15 ballgames
- Deontaye Buskey added 12 points and a team-high four assists while Ty Jones added 11 points and six rebounds
- The loss was the first in Spartanburg in series history and just the second win all-time for USC Upstate as CSU leads it 10-2
Up Next
Charleston Southern returns home for a quick stay as they welcome High Point seeking a sweep over the Panthers. Tipoff Thursday is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ from Buccaneer Field House.