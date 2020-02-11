Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — With the Democratic presidential field focused on New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, billionaire Tom Steyer has South Carolina all to himself. The climate activist has wagered much of his campaign on Nevada and South Carolina, the first two states with significant nonwhite populations to hold presidential preference votes in 2020. Former Vice President Joe Biden has deep support in South Carolina, but Steyer has been working to make inroads, particularly among the black voters who make up most of the state’s Democratic electorate. Over the course of his campaign, Steyer has held more events in the state than any other candidate still in the field.