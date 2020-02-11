Lawmakers receive 3 bids for Santee Cooper

“The interests of South Carolina’s ratepayers and taxpayers – as well as our people’s economic prosperity – must be first and foremost in the minds of members of the General Assembly,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said. "Every South Carolinian will either be financially burdened or protected by their decision. Ratepayers will either continue paying for two reactors which were never built, or they will get back what they’ve already paid. Taxpayers will either be off the hook for the billions of dollars of debt, or burdened for generations. Our state will either gain a vibrant new addition to our economic prosperity, or will remain stagnated in the status quo. The politics of indecision is unacceptable. The time to act is now.”