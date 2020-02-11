Lowcountry teacher surprised with $25,000 award

“Leslie Sullivan takes her students on historical journeys where they dig deeply into rich text, make connections between past and present, think and question, and discover more about themselves and their place in the world,” said CEO of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, Dr. Candice McQueen. “We are proud to welcome her into the national Milken Educator Network and proud of her service to students in South Carolina’s public schools. We know she will write her own rich history of accomplishments for years to come.”