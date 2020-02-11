Parent Survival Guide: Recognizing suicidal behavior in kids

"While a teen might say something like, ‘You’ll be better off when I’m gone’ or ‘Nothing matters, “a lot of times you will hear kids say well,’I talked to teachers, I talked to parents and nothing is changing.' If you hear a lot of nothing is changing what’s the point then? That’s hopelessness and them saying I should just give up and there’s no point in me continuing to do this and that’s when you begin to worry,” says Meadows.