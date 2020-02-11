Police searching for suspect in Walterboro bank robbery

Police released two photos of a man wanted for a bank robbery in Walterboro Tuesday morning. (Source: Walterboro Police)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 11, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 11:23 AM

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A bank inside a Walmart location in Walterboro was robbed Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the WoodForest Bank in the Walmart in the 2100 block of Bells Hwy.

When officers arrived, they cleared the area and were then informed that the man pictured passed a note demanding money.

Police say he left in a 4-door dark sedan with an unknown driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Johnson at Walterboro Police Department 843-782-1047.

