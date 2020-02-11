Police: Woman facing child neglect, drug charges after driving on railroad tracks in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing charges after police say she drove on railroad tracks Sunday night in Myrtle Beach.
Gretchen Kalar, social media information specialist with Myrtle Beach police, identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jessica Nichole Feliciano.
The incident started as a traffic stop, Kalar said. She added Feliciano drove on railroad tracks between Canal Street and Lumber Street.
Online records show Feliciano was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, two drug charges and driving while suspended.
Feliciano is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.
